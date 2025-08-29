2027: Jonathan will win if he runs, Tinubu not certain — Cleric

An Ibadan, Oyo State-based cleric, Apostle Oluwarotimi Adeyeye, has said that former President Goodluck Jonathan will win the 2027 presidential election if he decides to run, but it is not certain that President Bola Tinubu’s reelection will be successful.

The President and founder of the Clear Revelation Ministry made this known when he addressed a news conference on Wednesday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The news conference, at the Press Centre of the Nigerian Union of Journalists in Iyaganku area of Ibadan was to unveil the prophecies of Adeyeye for the rest of the year.

He said: “When I met with Engr. Jide Adeniji at Dodan Barrack, Lagos in 2014 to reveal God’s message to him, then I knew he had the mind of God.

“He shows it when he turned down USA proposal on same sex marriage.

“Also, his decision to leave office in 2015 to let peace reign in Nigeria based on what happened before, during, and after the general election.

Also Read:

“It would have been war and bloodshed if he refused to leave the office.

“I told him in 2013 when I did a world press conference that he may be the last PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) president.

“However, God can still bring him back to office once more if Nigeria still stands as a candidate.”

On President Tinubu’s second term ambition, the cleric advised him to shelve the plan.

Adeyeye said: “I don’t see him winning that contest, but with God nothing is irreversible.”

He also stressed the need for the leadership of the country to repent of their ways for the country to move forward.

Post Views: 14