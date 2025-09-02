2027: Jonathan to Keyamo, Odinkalu: Your advice screwed, unsolicited

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has described the advice of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), and Professor Chidi Odinkalu, a law teacher, on his yet-to-be-declared interest in the 2027 presidential election as screwed and unsolicited.

The Eagle Online recalls that Keyamo and Odinkalu had used separate platforms to warn Jonathan not to join the 2027 race, offering reasons for their positions.

Reacting through his brother, Robert Azibaola, Jonathan told the two lawyers to steer clear of his political journey.

He said he does not need their screwed and unsolicited advice.

Azibaola, writing on his verified Facebook page on Monday, said: “Dear Festus Keyamo, SAN, Chidi Odinkalu (Prof.) I greet both of you.

“For the record, three of us are lawyers. We all were pro-democracy activists in the 90s, and I was a better activist than both of you combined.

“Rule No. I: Do not offer legal advice where none is solicited. GEJ (PDP) has numerous, more cerebral, more experienced SANs at his disposal that give him sound, unblemished, professional legal advice only.

“Please note: GEJ is 100% constitutionally and legally qualified to contest, if he chooses to. If he chooses not to yield to the overwhelming calls to run, it would not be because he is not qualified.

“Your screwed, unsolicited legal view is not of any concern in his bucket list, and it will never be. Don’t waste your precious time dwelling on this.

“Or should I schedule a meeting with me so you can get properly educated on the subsisting court judgments on this, one of which your party, APC, was a party?

“I beg una, make we no dey put too much water inside belle for another person disco dance, make long line no form for latrine door).

“This is not a confirmation that GEJ is running, though.”

