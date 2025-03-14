2027: Jandor meets Tinubu, Atiku, others after dumping PDP

The 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has met with President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and others.

His spokesperson, Gbenga Ogunleye, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the meeting was part of Jandor’s ongoing political consultations following his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party.

Ogunleye said the meeting with the President was held on Monday.

Prior to this, he had also engaged in consultations with prominent national leaders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former President Ibrahim Babangida, former Head of State Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, and the 2023 Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo.

“I can confirm that Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) met with President Bola Tinubu on Monday.

“He has also met with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former President Ibrahim Babangida, former Head of State Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, and SDP’s 2023 presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, among other notable figures.

“These meetings are part of his ongoing consultations following his resignation from the PDP.

“The PDP National Secretary and other party leaders recently visited him, appealing for a reconsideration of his resignation.

“Dr. Adediran is scheduled to meet with his political associates and key stakeholders in Lagos over the weekend and will address the media on Monday, March 17, 2025,” Ogunleye disclosed.

