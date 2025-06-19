2027: It’s ill-advised to leave Shettima out – MURIC

Amidst controversies surrounding the 2027 presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the likelihood of President Bola Tinubu picking another running mate, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has expressed displeasure with the idea of replacing Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The Islamic human rights group argued that such replacement will be ill-advised.

It therefore advised the President and the ruling party to consult widely before taking a decision on the matter.

The Islamic rights group made its position on the 2027 election known on Thursday via a statement signed by its Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

