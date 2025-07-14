2027: INEC sets date to begin nationwide CVR

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will commence nationwide Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, from August 18, 2025.

The exercise, according to INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Benue state, Prof. Sam Egwu, is part of preparation for the 2027 general elections.

Prof. Egwu, who made this known Monday in Makurdi, explained that the CVR exercise was in line with constitutional provision to accommodate those who had attained 18 years after the previous election.

He disclosed that the exercise would take place in the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, stressing that it would commence with the online pre-registration which would be done through the INEC website.

According to him, the online registration would be followed by the “in-person registration in all INEC Area Offices nationwide and other designated centres starting from August 25, 2025, between 9am and 3pm each day from Monday to Friday.”

The REC emphasised that the exercise would address issues regarding “inclusion of fresh persons who are not in the existing register as a result of turning 18 and above after the 2023 General Election and were not able to register before because they were not in the country, in prison or were not interested.”

He pointed out that the exercise would also address issues of those whose cards were damaged, lost, or those who needed “correction on the card or deliberate change or inclusion of any other parameters, or seeking intra and inter-state transfer, or from one Ward to another or one Polling Unit to another.”

He cautioned that registrants must not pay money or give gratification to anyone to be registered advising that Nigerians “take advantage of the services early enough to avoid the last-minute rush for attention so as to avoid the usual pains and hardships associated with the exercise in the past.”

Prof. Egwu who also assured that measures were in place to adequately cater for the needs of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in the state said the Commission would announce the closing date of this round of the exercise to allow for break and harvesting of data.

