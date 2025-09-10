The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised concern over the growing resort to early campaigns by politicians and their surrogates in clear violation of extant laws.
INEC national commissioner and Chairman, Board of The Electoral Institute TEI, Prof. Abdullahi Zuru disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja at a stakeholders roundtable convened to examine ‘The Challenges of Premature Political Campaigns”.
- Onitsha market shooting: Soludo orders prosecution of erring officers
- 2027: INEC raises concern over early campaigns by politicians
- Lagos Govt defends Oworonshoki demolition, says residents ignored all warnings
- FG, NADDC moves to partner Innoson for local auto industry
- Obi condemns Onitsha market killings, demands probe
According to him, early campaigns are now disguised as “appreciation” or “philanthropy”, done via billboards, social media and even in physical gatherings.
Details later…
Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp
[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']