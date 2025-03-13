Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has said he is willing to work with Peter Obi, the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, to strengthen opposition politics ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The governor made this known while speaking after his closed-door meeting with Obi at the Government House in Bauchi.

Mohammed said he admires and respects Obi’s style of politics, adding that the ex-governor of Anambra State has a clear vision of politics and governance.

“We have a lot of respect and admiration for him because of his style of politics, his statesmanship, his versatile nature, and his deep knowledge of the economy and governance.

“Peter Obi has a clear vision of where politics and politicians should be in terms of bringing good governance, impacting the people, and uniting the country.

“It is always a delight to listen to him because of his deep knowledge and mastery of statistics,” Mohammed said.

The governor said his discussions with Obi, whom he described as the face of opposition, covered a range of national issues, including the state of opposition and the crisis in Rivers State.

“I appreciate what he is doing as a leader of the opposition because, whether we like it or not, he is now the face of opposition politics in Nigeria,” he said.

He also declared his readiness to work with Obi to “close ranks” and strengthen opposition politics in the country.

“I want to say clearly that I am ready to work with Peter Obi. We must come together to bring good governance, offer a vibrant opposition with vision and strategy, and rescue this country from mediocrities parading themselves as leaders.

“The time has come for us to step out and act with sincerity and focus. Our coming together is a message, and this message will resonate because my fellow governors support this kind of alliance,” Mohammed said.

In his earlier statement, Obi said his visit to the Bauchi governor was part of his consultations with stakeholders to address Nigeria’s challenges.

“Nigerians may wonder why I am here, but I have come to consult with him because he is a critical stakeholder in Nigerian politics,” Obi said.

He maintained that for criminality to be properly addressed, the government must tackle poverty.

“When people talk about criminality in Nigeria, especially in the North, I tell them the real issue is poverty. Until we address poverty, we cannot solve criminality,” he stated.

He added that Nigeria must invest in education and agriculture to lift millions out of poverty and reduce crime.

