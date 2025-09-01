2027: I’m not searching for new deputy governor -Alia

Governor Hyacinth Alia Benue has declared that there is no vacancy for the deputy governor’s seat in 2027.

Alia disclosed this during the inauguration of 17 new commissioners at the Government House on Monday in Makurdi.

He said current Deputy Governor, Dr Sam Ode has demonstrated all the commitment and capacity to function in that capacity till the end.

He explained that his announcement was necessitated by recent media reports that he was searching for a new running mate come 20207.

Alia said he never contemplated getting a new deputy, maintaining that the incumbent (Ode) was capable of doing the job.

“There is no vacancy for any Deputy Governor in 2027.

“I have a Deputy Governor, who understands governance. Who is people oriented. He is always with the people and for the people. He is one who is very cerebral.

“For anyone thinking otherwise I do not know. My Deputy is very capable. He has all the capacity it takes to perform his functions. He understands what is good for Benue and that is what he is doing exactly.

“So if anybody who is eating and dreaming deputy, there is no vacancy. I love him, I enjoy working with him.

“I enjoy a personal relationship with him, so for a those wishing the negativity, they won’t have their way,” he said

The governor charged the new commissioners to be disciplined, accountable, transparent and loyal to the Constitution, State and the APC.

He urged them to always be with their people and educate them on government policies and programmes.

Alia admitted that the state could sometimes be complicated with issues of insecurity, adding that they (commissioners) must always remain loyal to the Constitution and State in all situations.

“Maybe yesterday you were sting but by virtue of this inauguration you are no more. Eat in your houses with your gates and doors open to the people.

“Share with your people. Work for the victory of the APC in 2027.You must be an administrator, disciplinary and a politician at the same time.

“Be with your people. Your people must feel, see and touch you. If by chance there will be no money to support your people it is still not too late, you can resign,”he said.

Alia announced that the commissioners would know their portfolios on Wednesday during their first Executive Council Meeting.

Speaking on behalf of the commissioners, Dennis Iyaghigba pledged their commitment and loyalty to the state and Constitution, adding that they will excel in all given assignments.

The inaugurated commissioners are: Tiza Imojime, Dr Ortese, Dr Frederick Ikyaan, Ugwu Odoh, Amande Kwaghgba, Aondowase Kunde, Michael Oglegba, Alumo Orpin and Dennis Iyaghigba.

Others are: Ogwuche Ejeh, Prof. Yangien Ornguga, Peter Egbodo, James Dwem, Joseph Jir, Margaret Adamu, Theresa Ikwue and Benjamin Ashaver.

