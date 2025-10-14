2027: I’m not in alliance with Jonathan to unseat Tinubu – Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said that he is not in an alliance with former President Goodluck Jonathan to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections, The PUNCH is reporting.

The newspaper said this was disclosed by Obi’s media aide and National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, Dr. Yunusa Tanko.

According to The PUNCH, Tanko, in an interview with the newspaper, said there is no agreement or arrangement between the two leaders to unseat Tinubu.

He said: “My principal and the former president have a very good working relationship and they know each other very well.

“So, seeing them talk to each other does not mean anything.

“It should not be translated to mean anything other than a platonic discussion on how to move this country forward.

“But I don’t think there’s anything more than that.

“No discussion or pact around 2027.

“Even when they met in Ghana, I was there.

“So, there was nothing like that.”