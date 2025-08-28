2027: I’m not contesting any political office – El-Rufai

Former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has declared that he will not be contesting for any political office in the 2027 general elections, saying his renewed involvement in politics is only to support credible leadership at all levels.

El-Rufai made this known in Kaduna on Wednesday while receiving defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party into the African Democratic Congress (ADC) under the leadership of Aliyu Bello.

Taking a swipe at the current government, the former governor said Nigerians do not need further explanation to recognise its shortcomings.

“This is a government that does nothing but lie every day. Everyone’s conscience tells them the truth. I am not contesting for anything; I don’t want to go to the Senate.

“I am not contesting for any position. That is why I am calling on you: let us join hands and ensure we remove the oppressors,” El-Rufai stated.

He explained that his initial plan after leaving office was to step back from partisan politics.

However, recent developments, he said, compelled him to return—not with personal ambition, but to play a supportive role.

“When I finished my tenure as governor of Kaduna, my intention was to rest. But given the way things have turned out, I believe we must play our part to bring about better leadership. That is why we are back in politics,” he explained.

El-Rufai stressed that his focus now is to mentor and support young people, women, and reform-minded Nigerians to take ownership of the political process.

He also urged youths to take advantage of the ongoing voter registration exercise.

“In Lagos and Osun, at least 600,000 people registered. But in Kaduna, only 60,000. Anyone who is 18 years old should go and register, even with your phone.

“Registration is what gives you the right to choose who governs you,” he advised.

He further cautioned citizens against complacency and called for vigilance in safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process.

In his remarks, Aliyu Bello, who led the PDP youth defectors to the ADC, said his priority has always been to empower young people and discourage political thuggery.

