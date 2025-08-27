2027: FCT PDP stakeholders endorse Gbenga Hashim, reject zoning to South

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, have declared their unflinching support for the presidential aspiration of Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim ahead of the 2027 general elections.

At a meeting attended by about 170 critical stakeholders of the party from various area councils, which included local government, party ward chairmen, council chairmanship flag bearers, councillorship candidates, executive chairmen, secretaries of Area Councils and other stakeholders, the FCT PDP faithfuls openly rejected the decision of the party’s National Executive Committee to zone the presidential ticket to the South.

They insisted that the decision was unacceptable and vowed to resist any attempt to stop their preferred candidate from the North Central region.

Amid chants of “PDP Power to the people, speakers at the gathering maintained that it was time for the North Central to produce Nigeria’s president, stressing that the region could no longer continue to play a subordinate role in national politics.

Party chieftain, Hon. Soko Dobo held that the North Central was solidly behind Olawepo-Hashim and that efforts were ongoing to rally delegates across the country in his favour. “The National Chairman himself said zoning does not mean others cannot contest. We in the North Central are fully behind Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim,” he said.

Another stalwart, Dr Ezekiel said Dr Gbenga Hashim fully understands the challenges facing FCT people.

He lamented the political marginalisation of FCT residents, saying with a population of over five million across 800 communities, the territory still lacks a state structure and has only one senator and two members in the House of Representatives.

In his remarks, Dr. Olawepo-Hashim thanked party leaders and supporters for endorsing his aspiration, assuring them that he would not disappoint. He urged them not to be discouraged by the NEC’s zoning decision, recalling that in 1999, the PDP still allowed aspirants outside the favoured zone to contest.

“I have no intention of backing down. No party can close its doors to any Nigerian’s aspiration. The North Central has never produced a President or Vice President, and it will be unfair to deny us the chance now,” he said.

Stakeholders present also formally adopted Dr Gbenga Hashim as the political leader of FCT. In a motion moved by the State Chairman, Honorable Ismail Dogara and seconded by the Executive Chairman of Bwari Area Council, Hon John Gabaya amidst singing by party youths and women all pledging “where you go we go”. The National Vice Chairman, North Central Zone, Alhaji Abdulrhaman Mohammed Takushara thanked Dr Gbenga Hashim for his unflinching support for the North Central Zone which will ”galvanize the party for greater victories in the Zone by the Grace of God”.

In his further remark at the meeting, Dr Gbenga Hashim charged all stakeholders to work hard to secure victory at the Area Council election scheduled for 2026.

