2027: El-Rufai in surprise visit to SDP national secretariat + Photos

Ahead of the 2027 general election, a former Kaduna State Governor and former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Abuja, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has paid a surprise visit to the national secretariat of the Social Democratic Party in Abuja.

The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory paid the surprise visit to the party’s leadership on Wednesday.

An informed source hinted that the former Governor, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, came on consultation visit to the National Chairman of the SDP, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam.

According to the source, Gabam described El-Rufai as a friend with high political pedigree, adding that Nigeria needed transformational leaders like him.

Nasir el-Rufai at SDP National Secretariat

The source hinted that El-Rufai was received by the members of the National working Committee of the party.

Recall that Mallam El-Rufai has been paying consultation visits to some notable politicians across political parties in recent times.