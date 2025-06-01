2027: Don’t heed calls to run against Tinubu, ex-lawmaker advises Makinde

Sir Jude Idimogu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State and former lawmaker, has urged Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State not to heed calls to run against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Idimogu, a Deputy Leader, Ndigbo in Lagos State APC, gave this advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Lagos.

According to him, such an adventure will end up in futility, a waste of time and resources.

“The truth is that Governor Seyi Makinde cannot wrestle power from President Bola Tinubu. Tinubu will win again and nothing will stop him by His Grace.

“We must reiterate that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election in Nigeria again in landslide,” Idimogu said.

According to him, Tinubu as of today in Nigeria is a game changer, a strategic planner and a master.

The former lawmaker, however noted that Makinde remained a friend to the President, doubting if he would listen to those calling on him to run against Tinubu.

He also noted that Makinde had the right under the law to aspire for any elective position in the country.

On the coalition of opposition leaders against Tinubu in 2027, Idimogu reiterated that no alliance would be able to unseat Tinubu.

The lawmaker said: “When it comes to Tinubu, the more you look, the less you see.

“Except God, nothing can unseat him. As long as Tinubu is alive, nothing will stop him from returning as the President of Nigeria in 2027.

“No gang up in the North or South. It cannot work. Allow him to finish his tenure of eight years. The opposition should not waste their time.”

Idimogu urged all Nigerians to give the President necessary support as he strives to return hope to the nation.

According to him, with required support, the President will put the country on pedestal of sustainable development and growth.

