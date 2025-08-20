2027: CSOs call for independent panel to select next INEC chairman

In a move to ensure the credibility of Nigeria’s future election, including those of 2027, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have called for the establishment of an independent panel to oversee the appointment of the next chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The proposal formed part of the reforms unveiled by the Coalition of CSOs towards inspiring confidence in the electoral process.

The documents tagged policy briefs were unveiled on Tuesday in Abuja at an event organized by the Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA) in partnership with the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy & Development (Centre LSD), with support from the MacArthur Foundation.

Delivering the keynote address, President of Social Development Action SDA-Trust, Dr. Hussaini Abdu, warned that Nigeria’s democracy was “dying” under the weight of flawed elections, voter suppression and civic repression.

The current INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, is due to exit by the end of the year after two tenures at the commission.

He said many Nigerians, especially the youths, were increasingly disillusioned with politics due to recurring electoral fraud and manipulation.

“When civic space dies, democracy dies,” he declared, pointing to the abuse of laws, such as the Cybercrime Act and counter-terrorism frameworks to suppress dissent.

Abdu also stressed that credible elections were possible only if electoral processes became transparent, inclusive and technology-driven.

Speaking on INEC leadership, Abdu argued that the current appointment system erodes public trust, as electoral referees were handpicked by those contesting the game.

“How can we expect the game to be fair when the referee is chosen by one of the teams?” he queried.

The CSOs proposed a model of an independent panel, chaired by a representative of the National Judicial Council (NJC), and co-chaired by the President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA).

Other members of the panel, the CSOs said, should be the Presidents of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC); Trade Union Congress (TUC); Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

While renowned election-focused CSOs were also proposed as members, with representation from women, youths and persons with disabilities, the proposal also involves having the secretary of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), serving as secretary of the panel.

In his presentation, Executive Director of Centre LSD, Monday Osasah, noted that the policy recommendations, covering civic space protection, electoral credibility, and constitutional amendments on INEC leadership, were the result of extensive research and stakeholder engagement.

Speaking on behalf of WRAPA Secretary-General, Hajiya Saudatu Mahdi, the organisation noted that Nigeria’s democracy was under threat due to shrinking civic space, worsening poverty and a lack of trust in electoral processes.

She said the project, which began in March 2025, had produced policy briefs and memoranda designed to influence reforms in electoral credibility, civic participation and INEC leadership selection.

Founding Executive Director of Centre LSD, Dr. Otive Igbuzor, lamented that since 1999, there had been a gradual democratic backsliding.

While noting that elections had always had challenges, even from the colonial era, Igbuzor said it appeared there was a continuous credibility deficit with election management.

The forum, therefore, unveiled the THRIVE Index, a reform framework calling for transparency, healthy environments, reforms to the Electoral Act, inclusivity, voter education and proper equipment functionality during elections.

Post Views: 18