2027: Coalition will back anyone who emerges ADC’s candidate — Amaechi

A former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that coalition leaders will fully support anyone who emerges the presidential candidate on the platform of the African Democratic Congress for the 2027 general election.

The former Minister of Transportation said this when he addressed his supporters in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Wednesday.

Amaechi, who addressed his supporters at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, said: “The moment anybody emerges from the primary, all of us will support.

“That’s the agreement.

“We insist on a free and fair, transparent primary.”

Amaechi, who left the All Progressives Congress for the ADC, asked the people of Rivers State to register with the coalition party in order to kick out APC from the government at the centre, adding that he was tired of President Bola Tinubu and his administration.

He said: “Every Rivers man who thinks good of the state and country should move to register with the new party and ensure that we remove the current government and stop the hunger that everybody is suffering from.

Also Read:

“If you are not tired of President Tinubu, I’m tired of President Tinubu.

“If you’re not hungry, I’m hungry.

“If the rich men are spending N4 million a month on electricity, only God knows how you are surviving.

“And the President says he doesn’t care.

“The President says he is not here to make you happy, but ADC is here to make you happy.

“Rivers State is notorious for writing (election) results.

“When they write the result, they claim they have won.

“I will not work with you if you work with those result-snatchers to announce results.

“God will bless all of us.”

Post Views: 3