2027 Coalition: We’re being marginalised, Obidients cry out

The Obidient Movement has expressed deep concern over the exclusion of its members from leadership positions as well as meetings where key decisions of the opposition coalition are taken.

Members of the movement who are supporters of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, expressed worry over the implications of allowing such a situation to continue.

In a letter dated 29 July, 2025, addressed to their principal, the Obidients noted that apart from exclusion from the leadership, neither the movement nor its representative has taken part in any of the coalition’s strategic meetings where major decisions have been taken.

The letter titled “Concerns on Representation and Communication in Coalition Activities”, signed by the National Coordinator of the movement, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, noted, among other things, that despite its numerical strength and value being added to the coalition, the gathering of opposition leaders has failed to give it its pride of place.

It read in part: “Your Excellency, we write on behalf of the Obidient Movement to express our severe grievances regarding recent developments within the coalition’s systems. Our people are deliberately excluded at all levels.

“While we remain committed to the shared vision of building a united and formidable front for the task ahead, we must raise the following issues that our members have repeatedly flagged.

“Exclusion from Key Meetings: Several of our designated representatives and members have reported being excluded from crucial meetings where major decisions affecting the coalition are made.

“This creates an impression of marginalisation and undermines trust, which is essential for building a sustainable partnership.

“Non-existent Representation: The current structure does not reflect the Obidient Movement’s strength and contribution to this coalition.

“We strongly believe that there should be at least one Working Committee member and one Non-Working Committee member representing the Obidient Movement in each geopolitical zone.

“We believe these measures are crucial to building trust and repositioning the coalition for success.

“We look forward to you resolving this with the party leadership. In the spirit of the new Nigeria we want to build.”

Post Views: 16