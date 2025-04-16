2027 Coalition: We will use any good vehicle — Atiku + Video

A former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has said that the coalition he is leading for the 2027 elections would use any good vehicle to achieve its purpose.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 election said this at a meeting he had with two groups on Tuesday.

Abubakar, who revealed this on his X handle, said in his opening statement attached to the video of the meeting: “Yesterday, I met with a delegation of two groups, during which I briefed them about the status of the pan-Nigerian coalition that I am building in conjunction with other leaders and stakeholders across political divides and regions.

“I informed them that the Nigerian Movement is being powered by Nigerians desirous of reclaiming and rebuilding their country from across the nooks and crannies of our country.

“Indeed, the Coalition Train has left the station and would have multiple stops to bring on board Nigerians of all shades.

“First was the meeting with a delegation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Nasarawa State, led by Alhaji Jibirin Sabo Keana.

“The second was a delegation of National Opinion leaders, led by Hon. Yusuf Sheriff Banki.”

Speaking during the meeting, the Waziri Adamawa declared that the coalition of opposition forces he is championing ahead of the 2027 presidential election would adopt a political platform that guarantees good governance to unseat President Bola Tinubu.

He said: “Don’t be disrupted by people giving you pennies or kobos here and there, and nairas here and there, and then abandon your future and the future of your children.

“Now, because of that, that’s why a number of us leaders from the parties I have mentioned — APC, PDP, Labour, and others — have come together to say we are going to have what I call in Hausa Sabuwar tafiya, which in English means a new path, a new pathway to a new Nigeria.

“Whatever vehicle that will give us good governance in the future of our children and grandchildren, that is the vehicle we are going to ride on.”

