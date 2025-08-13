2027 Coalition: Aregbesola leads ADC membership drive in Lagos

The National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rauf Aregbesola, has launched a mass membership drive for the party in Lagos, calling on Nigerians to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at an event, Aregbesola criticised the APC, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Labour Party (LP), accusing them of failing to deliver good governance and development.

The former Minister of Interior urged Nigerians to embrace the ADC as a fresh alternative capable of “resetting the country on the path of progress.”

“Go out and spread the gospel of the ADC to all Nigerians, especially in your local government areas. Tell them that a new vista of hope and opportunity awaits them in our party,” Aregbesola told the gathering, promising incentives to support mobilisation efforts.

In an apparent defiance to President Bola Tinubu and Lagos APC leadership, the former governor of Osun State encouraged members to begin grassroots sensitisation, register as voters during the ongoing Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) continuous voter registration, and prepare to “protect their votes.”

The rally, attended by a large crowd despite initial delays, featured speeches and campaign songs.

Also Read

Party leaders present included Lagos State ADC Chairman George Ashiru, Lagos State Influencer Rahman Owokoniran, and Kosofe LGA Influencer Funmi Onita-Coker, who underscored the importance of mass mobilisation ahead of 2027.

Ashiru welcomed prospective members, pledging “honest and transparent leadership” and equal opportunities for both new and old party members.

Aregbesola concluded by encouraging attendees to focus on grassroots engagement, promising that party membership cards would be available soon.

Post Views: 9