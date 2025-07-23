2027 Coalition: Amaechi arrives Rivers as ADC leader, vows to strengthen party

Former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has arrived at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, for a visit to the state, as a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The former leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and erstwhile governor of Rivers State arrived the state as leader of the coalition party (ADC).

Amaechi, who was received by a crowd of supporters who defied the rain, was presented the party’s symbol following his arrival.

According to Vanguard, hundreds of his loyalists arrived at the Port Harcourt International Airport around 8 am and were in the rain drumming and dancing till he arrived around noon.

Addressing the crowd at the airport, Amaechi noted that he was now a full member of the party, adding that the ADC has come to stay in the state.

Amaechi regretted that Rivers State was notorious for the manipulation of election results, but vowed that the menace would not be allowed in the 2027 general elections.

Details later…

Post Views: 23