2027: Cleric to Kalu: Abians won’t accept your decision not to run

A prominent Abia State-born cleric, Reverend Chika Ubani, has told the representative of Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, that the people of the state will not accept his decision not to seek reelection in 2027.

The former governor of Abia State had said his focus remains on delivering good governance than talks about the 2027 elections.

Speaking on his priorities, Kalu, a former two-term governor, said: “My focus right now is not on the politics of 2027, but on the people of Abia North Senatorial District and how to improve their lives because there is hunger in the land.

“I can’t be talking about politics when my people are hungry.

“Though I appreciate all the endorsements from our people at home and abroad, we still have the mandate given to us in 2023.

“My priority at the moment is to deliver more dividends of democracy, put smiles on the faces of my people, and support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other patriotic Nigerians in tackling the issues affecting the progress of our great nation.”

However, in a sharp response, Rev. Ubani dismissed any possibility of Kalu stepping aside, declaring that Abians would not accept such a move.

According to Ubani, Kalu remains the best thing to happen to Abia State and Abia North Senatorial District, emphasising that the people of the state are pressuring him to seek reelection.

He said: “Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has proven himself as a leader who prioritises the welfare of his people.

“He has brought development, infrastructure, and good governance to Abia North and beyond.

“The entire state is forcing him to run again, and we won’t accept any decision to step aside.”

The remarks by both men have sparked fresh political conversations in Abia North Senatorial District as stakeholders and residents continue to debate Kalu’s future in the Senate.

While some applaud his commitment to governance over early politicking, others, like Rev. Ubani, believe his leadership remains indispensable to Abia State’s progress.

