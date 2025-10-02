2027: Atiku states conditions for stepping down

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has stated the conditions that could make him step down from contesting the 2027 presidential election.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election said this in an interview with BBC Hausa Service.

In the interview on Thursday, Abubakar, who is now a members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said he would not hesitate to step down or withdraw from the 2027 presidential race if a younger, more vibrant, and acceptable candidate emerges as the candidate of his new party.

He said being in the 2027 presidential race does not stop anyone from participating.

He said he was not desperate for the seat of the president, adding that he was only interested in rescuing Nigeria from the people that have held it hostage.

He said: “Besides, that is one of the reasons we set up ADC, which I am a member of.

“We couldn’t achieve that with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because the APC government in power has decided to use some leaders of the party to frustrate efforts of having a strong opposition that could challenge the government.

“As the day went by, the crises in PDP were growing, and the hope of resolving it was speedily vanishing because some senior members of the party were allegedly being used by the government to further destabilise the party, and we could see that in their actions and utterances.

“I could have taken some firm decisions to fix the party if I was the chairman or secretary of the party or someone that listens to me was the chairman or secretary.

“Sadly, the people occupying those positions have different interests that are mostly personal to them.

“Regarding the ADC, our goal is to establish the structures of the party at the state levels.

“We have already established the national leadership and they are working on ensuring the state and local government structures are strengthened and ready for 2027 elections.”