2027: APC nets top-notch chieftains of PDP, NNPP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday staged a massive rally at Murtala Square, Kaduna to formally receive thousands of defectors from opposition parties, including prominent federal and state lawmakers, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), ahead of the 2027General Elections.

Leading the charge were Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Right Hon. Abbas Tajudeen.

Also present was the APC National Chairman, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, who declared the rally a “victory march” signaling the party’s growing dominance in the state.

The event attracted party faithful and supporters, with the venue turned into a carnival of unity as banners, party colours, and chants of “APC! Next Level!” echoed across the square.

The rally marked the official defection of several political heavyweights from the PDP, NNPP, and other parties into the APC.

Among the notable defectors were federal lawmakers representing Sabon Gari, Igabi, Kaduna South, and Ikara/Kubau constituencies, as well as Hon. Saidu Adamu a former PDP Secretary in Kaduna and Chairman of PDP Secretaries in Northern Nigeria.

Other high profile names included former Governor Ramalan Yero, Senators Shehu Sani, Andrew Malar, and Suleiman Hunkuyi.

Several former local government chairmen and members of the 8th Kaduna Assembly also joined the APC.

Speaking at the rally, Sani said the wave of defections was a clear endorsement of APC’s inclusive leadership and development focused governance in Kaduna State.

He said: “In APC Kaduna, we are one family.

“We don’t discriminate.

“Everyone has the same privilege and the same opportunity.

“Since we assumed office, there has been no single ethno-religious crisis in Kaduna.

“That peace is a product of fairness, justice, and inclusive governance.”

The governor also acknowledged President Bola Tinubu’s support in driving key reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidy and tax restructuring, which he said had opened Kaduna up to local and foreign investment.

Sani added: “Everything we’ve achieved in Kaduna would not have been possible without the support of President Tinubu.

“His bold reforms have brought development and restored investor confidence in Nigeria.”

He said with the APC now firmly in control of the political landscape in Kaduna, the party was targeting 95 percent of the total votes in the 2027 elections.

He said: “Today in Kaduna, there is no opposition.

“APC is the party of the people, and I have no doubt that come 2027, the votes will speak for us loud and clear.”

Sani concluded by assuring all defectors and party members of equal treatment and a shared commitment to development.

He said: “Our goal is not politics for power, but politics for the people.

“Kaduna APC is united, stronger, and ready for the future.”

Yilwatda described the rally as a strategic turning point, adding that Kaduna has become a model for party cohesion and political realignment ahead of the next polls.

He said: “What we are witnessing today is the beginning of a broader movement.

“APC is open to all Nigerians who believe in unity, progress, and inclusive governance.”

Tajudeen also hailed Sani’s leadership style, crediting him with uniting diverse political interests and turning Kaduna into a reference point for peace and progress in Northern Nigeria.

Also present were the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Yusuf Liman; Minister of the Environment, Malam Balarabe Abbas; members of the APC National Working Committee, and other party stalwarts.