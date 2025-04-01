2027: APC grants governor, deputy automatic tickets

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State on Monday granted Governor Bassey Otu and his deputy, Peter Odey, automatic tickets for the 2027 general election.

The State Chairman of the party, Alphonsus Eba, urged other party members aspiring for political positions to begin their consultations.

Eba clarified that apart from the governor and his deputy, no other individual had been given automatic tickets by the party.

He encouraged other aspirants to return to their constituents and seek their support ahead of the elections.

“The State Working Committee and the State Executive Committee of APC met today and resolved that Governor Otu will be the party’s sole candidate in 2027,” he said.

He explained that the decision was based on the principle of continuity, stating: “Nobody changes a winning team.

“The governor and his deputy will fly the party’s flag in 2027.”

Eba added that even if Otu was reluctant to run, the party would still present only one ticket with his name, as was done in 2022.

“We appeal to him to listen to the desires of party members and accept the nomination,” he stated.

He also praised the deputy governor, currently acting as governor, for supporting President Bola Tinubu’s actions in Rivers State.

Eba noted that some individuals had misrepresented the state’s position.

He commended the acting governor for clarifying that South South governors had not consulted him before opposing Tinubu’s decision.

He applauded the President for restoring peace in Rivers State and preventing a political crisis.

