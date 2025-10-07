2027: APC elders laud Tunji-Ojo for driving Tinubu’s re-election bid

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders’ Movement in Ondo State has lauded the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his steadfast support and commitment to President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

The Coordinator of the APC Elders’ Movement in the state, Otunba Agboola Kelly, made this known in a statement he issued to newsmen on Monday.

In the statement, the group described Tunji-Ojo as a “God-given and illustrious son” of Ondo State, whose efforts have significantly boosted the activities of pro-Tinubu groups across the state.

The statement said Tunji-Ojo’s contributions have particularly strengthened the Ondo State APC Elders’ Movement for Tinubu 2027, which continues to expand in membership and influence.

Also Read

The elders reaffirmed commitment to consolidating the APC’s political structure across Ondo State by fostering unity among all organs of the party to ensure peace, progress, and sustainable development.

They further commended President Tinubu for acknowledging Tunji-Ojo’s performance and innovation at the Ministry of Interior, referencing paragraph 20 of the President’s Independence Day address, where the minister’s achievements were highlighted.

“Our prayers are with you, BTO – you will continue to succeed, and your light will shine even brighter,” the statement said.

The group pledged continued mobilisation of grassroots support across Ondo State to ensure President Tinubu’s successful re-election in 2027.