2027: Anti-Tinubu coalition will fail — Sanwo-Olu

Advocates of a coalition to wrest power from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027 have got a firm reply to their ambition from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State: It will fail.

Nigerians will support President Tinubu to ensure that the gains of his bold reforms are fully realised, the Lagos State Governor has said.

He believes the formation of a coalition that has landed in African Democratic Congress (ADC ), one of the fringe political parties in the country, is nothing but a mere distraction, which President Tinubu should ignore.

“Nigerians will never go back to Egypt,” Sanwo-Olu told a group of journalists and politicians in Lagos.

“The target is to distract the Commander-in-Chief and derail the social and economic gains that we can see and feel, but President Tinubu knows the game and will never fall for their bait.”

A group of politicians, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi; former Senate President, David Mark; former Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi; former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai; and his Osun State counterpart, Rauf Aregbesola, are some of the leaders of the coalition, which has been described as an association of disgruntled politicians but which its advocates believe will be a good platform for their plan.

In Sanwo-Olu’s view, President Tinubu’s track record, achievements, and reform agenda are strong enough to stand above any narrative being crafted to derail his administration or his prospects for re-election.

He cited the stability in the foreign exchange market, students loan scheme, massive infrastructural projects, more revenue for states after the removal of fuel subsidy, tax reforms, increased oil production and the national minimum wage, among others.

“President Tinubu is not only a builder of men but a visionary leader whose impact is evident across the nation,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Asked if the President and his All Progressives Congress (APC) were bothered about ADC and its promoters, Sanwo-Olu said: “No one should be concerned or distracted by what ADC or any other group is attempting to orchestrate.

“The truth is clear, the people can see the difference, and history is on his side.”

Presidential aides have described the coalition as “a gathering of desperados” and “internally displaced politicians”, who should be ignored.

“They have nothing but bitterness to offer; they are bound together by their illogical resentment against President Tinubu, not by any edifying ideology. They will run out of steam,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Asked what advice he had for the President, the Governor replied: “Simple.

“The President should stay the course.

“Millions of well-meaning Nigerians across party lines and compatriots, who understand what it takes to govern the most populous black nation on earth and revive a troubled economy, are behind him and trust his leadership.

“We know how far we’ve come under President Tinubu’s leadership.

“The focus should remain on delivering results, deepening reforms, and building a stronger Nigeria.

“Any attempt to shake that foundation will be futile.”

Amid rhetoric from ADC and other opposition voices, Sanwo-Olu called for calm, discipline, and continued confidence in the President’s leadership.

