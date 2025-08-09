2027: Ambode speaks on reported governorship ambition on ADC platform

A former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, has reacted to claims linking him to a governorship ambition on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in 2027.

Ambode, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), spoke on the report on Friday in a statement he issued to newsmen in Lagos State.

In the statement, he reaffirmed his support for the APC and President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

He said: “I wish to publicly reaffirm my absolute and unshakable loyalty to the APC, the party under which I had the privilege of serving Lagos state as governor in 2015, and to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, my leader, mentor, and a tireless champion for Nigeria’s progress.”

He described Tinubu as a “proven achiever and result-oriented leader” whose administration has delivered significant reforms in pensions, student loan accessibility, youth empowerment, and economic growth

He also pointed to the elimination of fuel scarcity, improved security measures, and policies designed to improve the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

Ambode said: “His focus, determination, and inclusive governance style are restoring hope and delivering tangible results.

“I am convinced that, given another four years, Nigerians will have even greater reason to celebrate.”

