2027: Alia appoints 23 LGA point men to mainstream democracy

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has appointed 23 point men across the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state to mainstream democracy and deepen inclusive participation of all people.

Alia made the announcement in Makurdi, the state capital, during an expanded caucus meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said that the appointees are to coordinate APC activities in the LGAs and strengthen the party at the grassroots.

The governor charged the appointees to be good ambassadors of the party and his progressive government and embark on an aggressive APC membership drive across the state.

He also urged them to promote the party and make it a better choice for all Benue State residents.

Alia urged them to connect with the people at the grassroots and ensure that government interventions trickle down to the local communities.

The governor warned that they would be held accountable if what was meant for the people was diverted.

He advised them to liaise with other stakeholders to ensure that the people fully participate in the ongoing continuous voter registration.

Alia also promised to mobilise them where necessary, adding that it was a critical exercise, especially now that the general elections were around the corner.

The governor strongly condemned the culture of taking all political disagreements to him in Makurdi at the slightest opportunity, saying the central point men would now resolve some of the issues.

He also said only issues that were beyond them should be brought to his table.

Alia directed the point men to search and provide 200 artisans across the state for job opportunities and 800 young people who were willing to go anywhere outside the country to acquire skills.

The governor, however, said those selected must provide a certificate of fitness from the Father Adasu University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

Alia expressed gratitude to the members of the party for their support, saying they must continue to work as a unified body.

He promised that his administration would continue to be fair, transparent, responsible, and accountable to the people because APC was a party that could not settle for less.