2027: Aisha Yesufu backs Governor Otti’s ‘Rig and Die’ comment

A prominent activist and co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls Movement, Aisha Yesufu, has thrown her weight behind Governor Alex Otti of Abia State over his recent warning that anyone planning to rig the 2027 elections in the state “should first write their will.”

Yesufu made this known over the weekend in Umuahia while speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the Girls Summit, where she advocated stronger action against gender-based violence.

The outspoken activist likened election rigging to a political coup d’état, insisting that those who subvert the will of the people at the polls should be treated as terrorists.

“We must all put our hands together and ensure that there is no rigging. Because when you rig, it’s the same thing as a political coup,” she said.

“I’m glad that the Governor of Abia State made a very profound statement which every Nigerian should take seriously.

“He said that those who want to rig elections should be ready to write their will. The truth remains that when they steal the mandate of the people, they’re actually stealing the lives of the people.”

Yesufu, known for her strong stance on electoral integrity, urged Nigerians to resist all forms of election manipulation, warning that democratic subversion destroys national progress.

“The governor has said repeatedly that everybody that wants to rig elections should be treated like a terrorist — and I totally agree with him,” she declared.

Governor Otti had, during his monthly media parley last week, cautioned political actors against any attempt to manipulate the 2027 Abia governorship election, saying such efforts would be met with stiff resistance from the people.

The Governor’s warning was a reaction to a question directed at him from a journalist in regards to the recent statements credited to the Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu where he noted that his party, the All Progressives Congress, will take over the rulership of Abia in 2027.

Otti, who declared that he is not afraid of threat by the Deputy Speaker’s statements, said Kalu was entitled to contest the 2027 governorship election in Abia but must learn to play according to the rules.