2027: ADC has no preferred presidential aspirant – Mark

The Interim National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress and former Senate President, David Mark, says the party has no preferred presidential aspirant for 2027 general elections.

Mark stated this while addressing stakeholders of the Kogi chapter of the ADC at a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

He assured Nigerians that, under his leadership, the party would be absolutely transparent.

“The ADC has no preferred or favorite presidential aspirant, but has set out to first put out a platform that would be attractive and acceptable to the majority of Nigerians.

“We are doing this because we do not want this great ship called Nigeria to sink, because if we do not rise up now and it sank, all of us will be affected,” he said.

Mark added that all members of the party are “equal stakeholders, equal joiners, equal owners.”

“I don’t own this party more than any of our members and I urge all members to prepare to show Nigerians that ADC is a different party.

Also Read:

“A different party that is ready to properly run democracy in our country. All Nigerians must come together and take ownership of the ADC,” he added.

He urged members to put their differences aside and work as a team, adding that, “we must bond together to build the party before we can talk of ambitions.”

He called on some politicians to stop attacking others, but should concentrate on addressing key challenges facing the nation such as insecurity, which the ADC leadership will tackle if it takes over power.

“Let us continue to work to rebuild our nation and bring out her best in the overall interest of future generations,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Legal Support Group for ADC, Mohammed Sheriff, said that names of non-ADC members were being used to file a suit against the party and its interim leadership.

Sheriff alleged that the names being used to file the suit were neither in the ADC physical nor digital registers in Kogi and Nasarawa states.

Sheriff expressed the group’s readiness to represent the ADC in the courts over the matter filed against the party and its interim officers.

He disclosed that no fewer than 97 lawyers had indicated their preparedness to stand for the party.

Post Views: 20