2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Super Eagles get dates for matches

The official dates for the Super Eagles win-or-die 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe have been announced.

According to the official Instagram account of the Super Eagles, Nigeria will first travel to Kigali to take on group leaders Rwanda.

That will be on March 21, 2025.

They will then welcome bottom team Zimbabwe to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State four days later.

The Super Eagles are second from bottom in Group C with three points from four matches.

Rwanda top the standings with seven points, while South Africa and Benin also have seven points but inferior goals difference.

Lesotho are fourth on five points, while Zimbabwe are at the bottom on two points.

