2026 World Cup qualifiers: Only three players in Eagles camp

Only three players have arrived at the camp of the Super Eagles in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, as the team prepares for a Match Day 7 encounter in the 2026 World Cup Qualifier against Rwanda on Saturday.

The Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong, tops the list of the three players who have arrived in the Super Eagles camp as at 9am on Tuesday (today).

Others who were in camp were Bruno Onyemachi and Amas Obasoge.

Twenty-one more players were still being expected in the camp for the double header that will see the Super Eagles confront the Bafana Bafana three days after the match against Rwanda.

