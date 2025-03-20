2026 World Cup Qualifier: Three points against Rwanda non-negotiable — Super Eagles

As the countdown draws close to Friday’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Rwanda, Nigeria’s Super Eagles have said picking the three points at stake was non-negotiable.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Super Eagles take on hosts Amavubis of Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Friday.

The match will kickoff at 6pm Rwanda time, which 5pm Nigeria time.

Team captain, William Troost-Ekong, told newsmen on Wednesday that the players were focused and unfazed by talks of Nigeria never beating Rwanda on their home turf.

Troost-Ekong said: “Actually, we read about that in some places, but we are not bothered.

“I was part of the last game in Kigali, which ended scoreless, but we know that we cannot afford a draw this time.

“Our objective is to pick the three points and bring some life back into our campaign.

“We are certainly not concerned about history books and what has happened before now.

“Qualification for the FIFA World Cup is our priority.”

The three-time African champions are yet to achieve victory over Rwanda in that country, going back 20 years.

A 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifying match ended 1-1 at the Amahoro Stadium.

In 2011, a 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match at the Stade Regional de Nyamirambo, on the outskirts of Kigali, ended scoreless.

In September last year, another 0-0 was the outcome of a 2025 AFCON qualifying match at the Amahoro Stadium.

NAN reports that all 23 invited players were at the Eagles’ Radisson Blu nest on Tuesday night.

This means that everyone would be involved in the second training on Wednesday (yesterday), and in the official training session at the Amahoro Stadium on Thursday evening.

Nigeria’s goal-banger Victor Osimhen was among the early arrivals, and in high spirit following becoming the new leading scorer in the Turkish Superlig with 20 goals after a hat-trick on Saturday.

The 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup top scorer now has 23 goals for Nigeria in 47 matches.

Also in the team is reigning Africa Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman, Simon Moses, Samuel Chukwueze, Sadiq Umar and new invitee Tolu Arokodare to make life difficult for the Amavubi rearguard.

World football-governing body, FIFA, has appointed Moroccan referee Jalal Jayed, who turns 38 two days after the match, to take charge of the game.

Jayes officiated a friendly game between the Super Eagles and Ghana’s Black Stars in Marrakech on March 22, 2024, which Nigeria won 2-1.

That match marked the first in 18 years that Nigeria would overcome Ghana in a game at senior level.

On Friday, Franco-Malian tactician Éric Sékou Chelle will lead out the Super Eagles for the first time.

This is as the FIFA World Cup qualifying series resume with Nigeria, yet to win in their previous four matches.

The Eagles are desperate to start winning in order to brighten their chances of picking the only automatic ticket from group C to the finals in USA, Canada and Mexico next summer.

