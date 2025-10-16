2026 World Cup: FIFA confirms Super Eagles, others for African play-off

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has confirmed that Nigeria, Cameroon, Gabon, and DR Congo are the four national teams to take part in the play-off of the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA made the confirmation on its website in an article in which it answered several posers, including how the teams made it to the play-off.

One of it was how the teams made it to the play-off: To reach the FIFA Play-Off Tournament in March 2026, four African teams – Nigeria, Cameroon, Congo DR and Gabon – will compete in a continental play-off during the next international window in November 2025. Find out everything you need to know about the CAF play-offs below.

When and where will the African play-offs take place?: The African play-offs will be held as a centralised tournament in Morocco, with stadiums to be confirmed at a later stage. Three matches will be played by knock-out system in the format of semi-finals and final. The semi-finals will take place on Thursday 13 November and the final on Sunday 16 November.

How the teams qualified for the African play-offs: The four best runners-up from the African qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will participate in the African play-offs.

Nigeria

Victor Osimhen’s Super Eagles secured second place in Group C, behind South Africa, on the final day of qualifying. Their 4-0 victory over Benin allowed them to overtake the latter and claim second place.

Cameroon

A 0-0 draw with Angola on the final day of qualifying was enough for Vincent Aboubakar and Bryan Mbeumo’s Cameroon to clinch second place in Group D, behind history-making Cabo Verde and ahead of Libya.

Congo DR

Congo DR still had a chance to qualify directly for World Cup 26 on the final day of qualifying, but that would have required Senegal not to win. However, the Lions of Teranga beat Mauritania 4-0, while the Leopards won 1-0 against Sudan, who finished third. Cedric Bakambu and his team-mates had to settle for second place in Group B.

Gabon

The Panthers saw African champions Côte d’Ivoire qualify directly for their fourth World Cup. Here too, the Elephants needed to lose on the final day to give Gabon any hope of qualifying. But Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his team-mates will have to battle it out in the play-offs.

The African play-off schedule

Semi-finals – 13 November

Match 1: Team 1 v Team 4

Match 2: Team 2 v Team 3

Final – 16 November

Match 3: Match 1 Winner v Match 2 Winner

How Teams 1 to 4 are determined

Teams 1, 2, 3 and 4 will be determined according to the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking published on 23 October.

Team 1: the highest ranked team in the FIFA ranking.

Team 2: the second highest ranked team in the FIFA ranking.

Team 3: the third highest ranked team in the FIFA ranking.

Team 4: the less ranked team in the FIFA ranking.

Currently, Nigeria are ranked 45th in the world, Cameroon 52nd, Congo DR 60th and Gabon 79th.