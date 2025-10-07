2026 World Cup: Eagles begin training for Lesotho

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will begin their training on Tuesday (today) ahead of the 2026 World Cup Qualifier against Lesotho.

Already, the backroom staff of the senior national team of Nigeria have arrived at their camp base in South Africa on Monday.

Head Coach Eric Chelle led others to their hotel in Polokwane to begin preparation for the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier against the Crocodiles of Lesotho.

The Match Day 9 encounter is billed to take place on Friday at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa.

Already, world football-governing body, FIFA, has selected Chadian official Alhadi Allaou Mahamat as the referee for the Super Eagles versus Crocodiles of Lesotho encounter.

Super Eagles Media Officer, Promise Efoghe, on Monday said that the players were enroute Polokwane via Johannesburg from their different locations, especially because most of them featured for their respective clubs at the weekend.

Nigeria currently have 11 points from eight matches to place third in the group behind Benin and South Africa both with 14 points, but separated by goal difference.