2026 World Cup bid: Morocco appoints Trezeguet as ambassador 

Morocco has appointed former France striker David Trezeguet as their ambassador as they fight to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The ex-Les Bleus star has joined the long list of ambassadors representing Morocco’s 2026 World Cup bid.

The Morocco 2026 official Twitter announced the news on Friday and the former World Cup winner has also confirmed the news.

Trezeguet joins the likes of European stars such as Lothar Matthaus of Germany as Morocco’s 2026 World Cup bid ambassadors.

“I support Morocco 2026 and I am convinced that Morocco will offer the best conditions to players and all lovers of football,” said the ex-France striker.

Moreover, the Juventus striker also joins other football stars including retired Brazilian professional footballer Roberto Carlos, Samuel Eto’o, Didier Drogba and El Hadji Diouf who are all campaigning for Morocco’s bid.

The FIFA task force is expected to publish its assessments during the first week of June and they will decide whether the bids meet the FIFA requirements to host the global tournament.

It is also announced that the result of the evaluation will be published a week before the vote, which is scheduled to take place on June 13 in Moscow.