2026 WCQ: All to play for on final day, as Super Eagles edge Lesotho

The race to next year’s FIFA World Cup finals in North America will go right down to the wire after Nigeria defeated Lesotho 2-1 in Polokwane on Friday, and South Africa were held to a scoreless draw by Zimbabwe in Durban, while Benin Republic pipped hosts Rwanda 1-0 in Kigali.

All three leading teams retained the position they were in Group C before kick-off of their matches.

Third-placed Nigeria, on 14 points, will host table-toppers Benin Republic in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, on Tuesday.

South Africa have their work cut out against Rwanda’s Amavubi.

Nigeria began Friday evening’s game with all the urgency needed, but Tolu Arokodare saw his header rise above the sticks in the 12th minute, while the Crocodiles’ goalkeeper punched the ball away just as he was set to head from Ademola Lookman’s cross in the 33rd minute.

Three minutes later, Victor Osimhen saw his header saved, and in added time of the first half, Arokodare saw the ball fly away from goal after he headed a pullout.

Nine minutes into the second half, a defender blocked the ball with his hands as Simon Moses let fly, and Chadian referee Mahamat Allaoui pointed to the spot.

Captain William Troost-Ekong made no mistake, giving Nigeria the lead.

Nigeria came close in succession from shots by Alex Iwobi in the 57th and 59th minutes, and Osimhen’s chip that hit the upright in the 62nd minute.

In the 79th minute, Osimhen’s deflected shot saw the ball strike the upright again, but the 2023 Africa Player of the Year found the right formula with 10 minutes to go as his pass located debutant Jerome Akor Adams, who turned a defender before firing into the net for Nigeria’s second of the day.

Lesotho’s Kalake pulled one back from a corner kick in the 83rd minute, but the Super Eagles held on to cling to 14 points ahead of the final Matchday on Tuesday.

A win against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in Uyo on Tuesday and failure by South Africa to beat Rwanda will see the Super Eagles top the group and qualify automatically to the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals to be hosted by USA, Canada and Mexico.