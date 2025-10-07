2026 WCQ: 17 Super Eagles hit camp, in first training

A total of 17 players have already arrived at the Polokwane camp of the Super Eagles in South Africa ahead of the crunch World Cup Qualifier against Lesotho.

Victor Osimhen of Galasataray and Ademola Lookman of Atalanta were among the early arrivals in camp ahead of the match on Friday.

Others include William Troost Ekong, Chrisantus Uche, Wilfred Ndidi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Terem Moffi, Moses Simon, Calvin Bassey, and Alex Iwobi.

Others are Samuel Chukwueze, Frank Onyeka, Tolu Arokodare, Semi Ajayi, Stanley Nwabali, Adebayo Adeleye, and Amas Obasogie.

The team will embark on its first training session on Tuesday at 6pm.