2026 Hajj: We won’t extend deadlines for visa processing, others – NAHCON 

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has appealed to all stakeholders to strictly comply with the timelines set by the Saudi Arabian authorities for the 2026 Hajj operations as it said it won’t extend deadlines for visa processing and other related issues.

The commission told stakeholders to make early preparation as there will be no deadline extensions for visa processing, payments, or contractual agreements.

NAHCON Commissioner of Operations, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, said this in a statement issued by its Principal Information Officer, Malam Shafii Mohammed, in Abuja on Thursday.

Elegushi said this at the Post-Hajj Stakeholders’ meeting with Licensed Tour Operator Companies in Abuja.

The commissioner issued a strong caution to stakeholders to strictly follow the official Saudi Hajj calendar and make early preparations.

He said: “The Saudis have made it very clear — the dates on their calendar will not be extended by even a minute.

“Gone are the days when you could beg for extra weeks to process visas.

“For 2026, if the portal closes today, it closes today.”

Elegushi reminded stakeholders of the 2025 experience, where many intending pilgrims assumed that Saudi authorities would grant extensions, but missed deadlines and consequently lost participation slots.

He also reflected on the unexpected challenges during Arafat 2025, calling the experience a valuable lesson for the upcoming season.

He added: “What happened in 2025 has given us insight and direction.

“We must learn from it, plan better, and work faster.

“The Saudi system has changed, and we must adapt quickly.”

Speaking on the financial preparations, Prince Aliu AbdulRazaq, NAHCON’s Commissioner for Policy, Personnel Management and Finance (PPMF), briefed participants on refunds, pending complaints, and payment processes.

AbdulRazaq urged licensed tour operators to make timely payments for all Hajj-related obligations, noting that Saudi authorities will not grant extensions for contractual agreements or visa processing in 2026.

The Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Prof. Abdullahi Usman, expressed appreciation to the state pilgrims’ welfare boards, private tour operators and service providers for their immense contributions to the success of the 2025 Hajj operations.

Usman also acknowledged the support of the Federal Government, which enabled Nigerian pilgrims to perform Hajj with dignity, comfort and peace of mind.

He said: “The commission is committed to collaboration, fairness and transparency.

“But at the same time, we expect total compliance from all stakeholders as we work together to improve service delivery and meet global best practices.”

Similarly, Commissioner Planning, Research, Statistics, Information and Library Services (PRSILS), Prof. Abubakar Yagawal, commended tour operators on their successful outing and conduct during the 2025 Hajj.

Yagawal also called for continued cooperation with the commission by all stakeholders, and urged intending pilgrims to ensure early payment and preparations for an improved 2026 Hajj experience.

