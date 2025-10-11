2026 Hajj: Saudi Arabia releases health requirements, guidelines for pilgrims 

Tajudeen Balogun

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has released the 2026 (1447AH) Hajj health requirements and guidelines for pilgrims, outlining the mandatory and recommended medical conditions that intending pilgrims must meet before embarking on the pilgrimage.

This is contained in a press statement signed by the NAHCON’s Deputy Director, Information and Public Relations, Fatima Sanda Usara, on Saturday.

According to the circular, all countries, including Nigeria, are to ensure that their citizens performing Hajj are physically fit and free from ailments that could affect their health or that of others during the pilgrimage.

The Saudi Ministry of Health, according Usara, listed severe heart, lung, or kidney diseases, advanced chronic illnesses, and mental or psychological disorders as conditions that may prevent an individual from performing Hajj.

The circular, she stated mandates full compliance with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health medical fitness requirements for attending Hajj, including a certificate from medical authorities of the pilgrims’ countries confirming that they are free of the following conditions: major organ failure (heart, lungs, liver, or kidneys); neurological or psychiatric disorders that impair cognition or are accompanied by severe motor disabilities; senility accompanied by dementia; high-risk pregnancy at any stage; cancer patients receiving chemotherapy, biological, or radiological treatment and active infectious diseases with a public health impact such as tuberculosis and hemorrhagic fever)

The statement reads in part:

MANDATORY VACCINES:

“On vaccination, the Saudi health authorities reiterated that all intending pilgrims must present valid certificates of vaccination against COVID-19, meningitis, polio, and yellow fever before entering the Kingdom. Specifically, the following were outlined:

“COVID-19: All pilgrims and Hajj workers must show proof of full vaccination with vaccines approved by Saudi Arabia. The most recent dose must have been administered between 2021 and 2025, and at least two weeks before travel.

“Meningococcal Meningitis (ACWY): Every pilgrim must be vaccinated against meningitis with the ACWY vaccine not more than five years and not less than ten days before arrival in Saudi Arabia.

“Polio: Due to ongoing global surveillance, pilgrims from Nigeria are required to receive a dose of the Inactivated Poliovirus Vaccine (IPV) or Oral Polio Vaccine (bOPV/novel OPV2) at least four weeks before travel. Proof must be recorded in the International Certificate of Vaccination (Yellow Card).

“Yellow Fever: All travelers above nine months of age must present a valid Yellow Fever vaccination certificate upon entry.

COMPLIANCE MONITORING:

“To ensure effectiveness of the guidelines, Saudi authorities will conduct health screenings at all entry points to ensure compliance with the set requirements. Any traveler who fails to meet these health standards may be denied entry, isolated, or subjected to further medical evaluation. The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has emphasized that, “No pilgrim suffering from the listed diseases will be allowed to travel, and health certificates will be thoroughly verified before and upon arrival in the Kingdom.” , the circular asserted.

“The Kingdom also disclosed that additional measures may be taken if there are global disease outbreaks or international public health emergencies during or prior to the Hajj exercise, in coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Consequently, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) urges all intending pilgrims to take note of these requirements and ensure they complete the necessary vaccinations and health checks well ahead of the 2026 Hajj season. Similarly, NAHCON and the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards and Licensed Tour Operators will work together to enforce compliance as provided to avoid travel disruptions at the point of entry into the Kingdom for Hajj.

See below the translation of the full text of the circular:

“Health Requirements and Guidelines for Pilgrims from the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Hajj 1447 AH (2026)

1. Health Fitness and Diseases Affecting Public Health

“Countries must ensure that intending pilgrims are physically fit and free from diseases that hinder the ability to perform Hajj rituals. The following health conditions prevent participation:

Severe heart, lung, or kidney diseases.

“Advanced chronic illnesses or disabilities that impede movement or self-care.

“Mental or psychological disorders that could cause safety risks to oneself or others.

“Contagious or epidemic diseases that pose public health threats.

2. Recommended Vaccinations

a. COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019)

“All intending pilgrims and Hajj workers must have valid proof of COVID-19 vaccination in accordance with the health requirements of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“The vaccination must be among those approved by Saudi Arabia.

“The most recent dose must be administered within the period 2021–2025, and documentation should show proof of immunity or vaccination at least two weeks before travel.

b. Meningococcal Meningitis (ACWY Vaccine)

“All pilgrims and workers arriving for Hajj are required to present a valid vaccination certificate against meningococcal meningitis (serogroups A, C, W, and Y).

“The vaccination must have been administered not more than 5 years and not less than 10 days before arrival in Saudi Arabia.

c. Poliomyelitis (Polio)

“Due to the ongoing risks of poliovirus transmission, all travelers from Nigeria must receive one dose of any of the following approved vaccines before departure:

“Inactivated Poliovirus Vaccine (IPV) – at least 4 weeks before travel.

“Oral Poliovirus Vaccine (bOPV or novel OPV2) – for specific regions where transmission is still possible.

“Proof of vaccination must be documented in the International Certificate of Vaccination (Yellow Card).

d. Yellow Fever

“All travelers over 9 months old must receive a valid Yellow Fever vaccination and present the certificate upon arrival.

3. Epidemiological Measures at Entry Points

“Health authorities at Saudi entry ports will conduct screening and surveillance to ensure all incoming pilgrims meet the required health and vaccination conditions.

“Those not meeting requirements may be denied entry, isolated, or subjected to additional testing as needed.

4. Compliance with International Health Regulations (2005)

“In case of disease outbreaks or global health emergencies, the Saudi Ministry of Health reserves the right to implement additional preventive measures, in coordination with the World Health