2026 Hajj: NAHCON, States discuss exchange rate, others 

Tajudeen Balogun

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has met with officials of State Pilgrims Welfare Boards to harmonise the exchange rate that will be used for all Hajj 2026 cost computations.

This was contained in a statement issued by NAHCON’s Deputy Director, Information and Public Relations, Fatima Sanda Usara, on Thursday.

NAHCON Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman, in his opening remarks at the meeting called for unity in this assignment for Nigeria’s Hajj operations to succeed again in 2026.

Usman appealed to State Executive Secretaries to take the issue of medical screening seriously due to the seriousness that Saudi Arabia attaches to it.

During the meeting, NAHCON disclosed that efforts are ongoing to negotiate reductions in certain cost components such as: cargo handling charges, in order to ease the financial burden on intending pilgrims, emphasising that service providers’ rates will not be arbitrarily reduced, since that may affect services that pilgrims are expected to receive. Prof. added that the providers may offer services commensurate with payments made.

The meeting also recommended a separate engagement with the Central Bank of Nigeria to reduce its charges on pilgrims.

The Board member representing CBN in NAHCON, Dr. Adetona Sikiru Adedeji, at the meeting pledged to convey NAHCON ‘s request to the apex bank on the possibility of reducing the 2 percent charge imposed on pilgrims’ transactions.

In a related development, the Commissioner in charge of Policy Personnel Management and Finance, Aliu AbdulRazak, announced that the Chairman has approved the transfer of funds to CBN on a regular basis, as they are being received from the states, so as to take advantage of the positive exchange rate.

The meeting expressed serious concern about the Mashair space reserved for Nigeria’s pilgrims on the NUSUK Masar portal is actually 66,910 slots for the 2026 Hajj.

The implication of this, according to the statement, is that while 95,000 slots were allocated to Nigeria, the actual number that can participate in the 2026 Hajj is 51,513 for States and all other officials, while 15,397 will go to licensed Tour Operators.

It was revealed that Saudi Arabia reduced Nigeria’s camp slots to this figure of 66,910 on the portal due to the underutilisation of slots in the previous year.

The Commissioner of Operations, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, revealed that earlier allocations will be reversed based on each State’s utilisation during the 2025 Hajj as well.

The Chairman Forum of States, Alhaji Idris Almakura, drew the attention of all participants to the seriousness of the slots limitation on the NUSUK Masar portal.

The Commission further requested States to submit the number of registered pilgrims to confirm if it is in line with NAHCON’s projections of pilgrims registration, stressing that this will facilitate commensurate planning.

They (States) were reminded of the new deadline of December 21, 2025 for remittances.

Therefore, each of them may set an internal deadline to ensure all funds are received and transferred to NAHCON before the cutoff date.

To ensure timely payments, the statement indicated that NAHCON will embark on nationwide sensitisation for States and pilgrims to highlight the urgency and importance of meeting the deadline.

In a new development, NAHCON has announced that this year’s Hajj will adopt the standard international luggage policy, allowing each pilgrim two 23kg checked-in bags and one backpack as hand luggage.

NAHCON also reiterated Saudi Arabia’s strict medical requirements for pilgrims.

It was reemphasised that individuals with organ failure, neurological or psychiatric disorders, dementia, pregnancy, active cancer undergoing chemotherapy, tuberculosis, or other communicable diseases will not be allowed entry into the Kingdom.

The Board member representing the Ministry of Health, Dr. Saidu Dumbulwa, revealed that the new measures introduced by Saudi Arabia are aimed at reducing the risk of disease transmission, mortality, and the healthcare burden on Saudi authorities.

Dumbulwa recommended that medical screening should henceforth be conducted only by designated hospitals and specific persons of integrity will be authorised to sign off on medical certifications, which will then be countersigned by the State’s Chief Medical Director to curb forgery.

The Commission emphasised that visa issuance will be linked to the medical certificates, which will be verified at the point of entry, adding that all medical regulations must be strictly adhered to, as any violation will hold Nigeria collectively accountable.

The Executive Secretary of the Adamawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Dr. Abubakar Salihu, in his closing remarks expressed appreciation to NAHCON for carrying the States along in all aspects of Hajj preparations, commending the staff of NAHCON for working diligently under pressure and reaffirmed the States’ commitment to cooperation.

The Commissioner Planning Research, Statistics, Information and Library Services, Prof. Abubakar Yagawal, returned similar appreciation to the State Forum while delivering his closing remarks.

The Eagle Online reports that NAHCON, Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah met virtually on October 15, 2025 on new policies for Tour Operators.

Elegushi led the virtual meeting between NAHCON and officials of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to discuss key policy directives affecting Nigerian Licensed Tour Operators.

During the meeting, which was chaired by Abdullah Zarea, the General Director of International Partnerships in the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, NAHCON was mandated to allocate a minimum of 2,000 Hajj slots to each group of Tour Operators.

The Commission is also expected to register all operators on the Nusuk Masar platform, create and activate their payment wallets, and ensure that the wallets are funded through NAHCON-approved IBAN accounts.

The Saudi officials also requested the list of the lead companies representing the Tour Operators to facilitate the implementation process.

Elegushi raised concerns on Umrah related issues, while Zarea called for further discussions between NAHCON and the official directly in charge of Umrah in the Ministry.