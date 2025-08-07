2026 Hajj: NAHCON announces N8.5m as provisional fare, thanks Tinubu over support 

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman, has announced a tentative deposit of ₦8.5 million as the provisional fare for the 2026 Hajj.

The NAHCON boss said the figure was made public as agreed collectively, pending final negotiations on all service contracts.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Commission’s Assistant Director, Information and Publication, Fatima Sanda Usara, on behalf of the Chairman, on Thursday.

Speaking after deliberations at a strategic post-Hajj meeting with Chairmen and Secretaries of State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards to review the 2025 Hajj operations and commence early preparations for 2026, the NAHCON Chairman disclosed that Nigeria has retained its 95,000-slot allocation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, adding that allocation of slots to state welfare boards remains as it was last year.

In his welcome address at the meeting, Prof Usman thanked President Bola Tinubu over his steadfastness to the Commission during the year’s Hajj operations.

He highlighted the Federal Government’s intervention, citing a directive to Hajj carriers to accept payments in Naira, shielding pilgrims from foreign exchange shocks.

He also commended the FG for directing the Central Bank of Nigeria to suspend its earlier policy, mandating credit card-only payments for Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) to pilgrims, adding that this could have shortchanged many of them (pilgrims) due to limited awareness and poor sensitization.

NAHCON boss urged participants to offer frank, constructive evaluations of the 2025 exercise, focusing on what worked, the challenges encountered, and areas for improvement.

Also speaking at the meeting, the Commissioner in charge of Planning, Research and Statistics, Information and Library Services, Prof. Abubakar Abubakar Yagawal led discussions on the 2026 Hajj Calendar, while Commissioner Operations, Prince Anofiu Elegushi led discussions on operational matters.

Particularly, Prince Elegushi opened the floor for discussions on the possible rollover of contracts for the four airlines that operated during the 2025 Hajj, citing time constraints and bureaucratic hurdles, juxtaposed with the Saudi calendar and its expectations from Hajj participating countries.

This, he said, will give room for Nigeria to book airlift slots early.

Also Read

In his submission at the meeting, the Chairman of the Forum of States Executive Secretaries, Alhaji Idris Almakura Executive Secretary (ES) Nasarawa State Muslim Pilgrims’ Board, thanked NAHCON for organising the meeting.

He urged the Commission to strengthen collaboration with state boards, through improved communication and timely clarifications, calling for expedited reconciliation of pending matters from the 2025 Hajj, to ensure a smooth transition into 2026 planning.

All executive members of the Forum of States’ were in attendance, including Deputy Chairman, Alhaji Aliyu Faruku Yaro (ES, Kebbi State), Malam Abubakar Salihu who is the Secretary of the Forum and ES Adamawa State.

The meeting ended with members committing to give feedback on unresolved issues after consultations with their respective states members.

Secretary to the Commission, Dr Mustapha Ali thanked all participants for the fruitful discussions.

Post Views: 27