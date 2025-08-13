2026 Hajj: Lagos begins sale of form, announces N8.5m deposit 

The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has announced the commencement of the sale of form and payment of initial deposit of N8.5 million for the 2026 Hajj exercise.

This was contained in a statement by the Board’s Director of Public Affairs, Taofeek Lawal, and signed by its Secretary, AbdulHakeem Ajomagberin, on Tuesday.

Ajomagberin said that the cost of Hajj form is N20,000, while the initial deposit for Hajj is N8.5 million pending the conclusion of contract negotiations with service providers.

He added that the initial fair was in line with the official announcement made by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria during a post-Hajj strategic meeting, held last week in Abuja.

The meeting, which was attended by the Chairmen and Executive Secretaries of States Pilgrims Welfare Boards, was held to review the 2025 operations and begin early preparation for next year’s exercise.

Ajomagberin disclosed that the Board has put in place a flexible payment plan, which allows the intending pilgrims to pay in three installments, in order to ease their financial burden, adding that the arrangement is intended to increase accessibility and enable more intending pilgrims to participate in the forthcoming Hajj rites.

He stressed further that the Board takes accountability and transparency in its operations very seriously.

He said: “It is essential to note that payments should not be made to any individual, instead, both the form and Hajj initial deposit must be made through bank draft raised in favour of the Lagos State Muslim Welfare Board from any commercial bank and submit same to the Accounts department of the Board for an official receipt.”

The Board’s scribe expressed the commitment of State government towards providing comfortable and spiritually enriching experience for every intending pilgrims both in Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, affirming that a well-thought-out packages which include conducive accommodation/hotels near Haram in Makkah and Madinah, Ziyarah (visitation) to historical sites, regular spiritual counseling, provision of local delicacy on daily basis, medical, and other welfare packages have been put in place by the State.

While giving assurances that the outlined packages would bring satisfaction to all intending pilgrims and ensure their comforts during the exercise, Agbomagberin confirmed that the initiatives align with the T.H.E.M.E.S+ agenda of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s administration which prioritises the welfare of its citizens.

