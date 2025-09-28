2026 Hajj: Lagos announces final fare, fixes cost for Umrah

The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has announced N8,561,013.67k as the fare to be paid by intending pilgrims for the 2026 Hajj and also fixed the cost for that of Umrah.

The fare for the Lagos State pilgrims was contained in a statement issued by the Board’s Public Affairs Officer, Taofeek Lawal, on Sunday.

Lawal said the Board’s Secretary, AbdulHakeem Ajomagberin, made the fare known.

Ajomagberin stated that the fare was in line with the announcement on general Hajj fares for 2026 season by the Chairman/CEO, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman, on Saturday.

Recall that Prof. Usman had announced N8,561,013,67 for States in the Southern zone of Nigeria, while those in the Maiduguri/Yola Zone (Yobe, Borno, Adamawa and Taraba States) will pay N8,118,33.67k.

Other Northern States are expected to pay N8,244,813.67k.

Ajomagberin, who affirmed that the announcement has cleared the apprehension surrounding the actual fare to be charged for the 2026 spiritual exercise, as well as gives the intending pilgrims and stakeholders the wherewithal to plan ahead for the exercise.

The Board’s scribe enjoined intending pilgrims, especially those that had made part-payment, to try as much as possible to complete the fare on or before the new deadline of December 31, 2025 as announced by the NAHCON boss, while those yet to make any commitment have been advised to begin payment without further delay.

He stressed that in order to make payment for the Hajj exercise seamless for its intending pilgrims, the State would accept the payment in three instalments, through bank draft raised from any commercial bank, in favour of: Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Speaking on the 2026 Ramadan Umrah, Ajomagberin emphasised that the state is also making progress on its plans towards a successful Umrah during the last 10 days of Ramadan.

He stated that N5.7 million has been fixed for the lowest amongst the packages available for intending Umrah pilgrims both in Makkah and Madinah, adding that the packages and benefits therein depended on affordability and was a matter of choice.

He promised that as usual, the state would provide a comfortable atmosphere for the intending pilgrims to perform and achieve a rewarding and acceptable Hajj and Umrah exercises in the Holy land.

Recall that Lagos had earlier announced N8.5 million as initial deposit and set October 8, 2025 as deadline for payment.

With the announcement of actual Hajj fares and December 31, 2025 as the new deadline by NAHCON, the stage is now set for intending pilgrims and the stakeholders to do the needful, going forward.