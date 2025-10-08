2026 Hajj: CSO calls for upward review of pilgrims BTA to $800

A Civil Society Organization, Independent Hajj Reporters, has affirmed that President Bola Tinubu’s directive on reduction of 2026 Hajj fare presents a timely opportunity for the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria to also review the Basic Travelling Allowance for Nigerian pilgrims.

IHR in a press statement signed on Wednesday, by its National Coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammad, recommended that BTA should be reviewed from the current $500 to $800.

The group said the upward adjustment would better serve the purpose for which the BTA was originally designed – to provide pilgrims with sufficient funds to meet their essential financial needs during Hajj.

It added that while it is understandable that such an increase may pose a challenge for NAHCON in maintaining the President’s directive on fare reduction – given that the current Hajj fare template already includes $500 (equivalent to about ₦775,000)—the Commission can manage this adjustment by negotiating a lower foreign exchange rate (lower than the official rate) to absorb the differential.

The statement reads in part: “Let’s make hay while we have the President’s listening ear.

“The entire Hajj fare goes for services enjoyed by pilgrims except BTA. This is the only cash that is returned to the pilgrims to provide basic funds, and therefore needs to be looked into. NAHCON should brief the President on the necessity of a higher BTA for Nigerian pilgrims. BTA used to be in the range of $1,000 and later downgraded to $800, from where it nosedived to $700. It is now $500. The higher the Hajj fare, the lower the BTA.

“For many pilgrims, especially first-timers from rural areas, the BTA serves as a vital financial lifeline throughout their stay in Saudi Arabia. A closer look at typical expenditure patterns makes this clear:

“Payment for Sacrificial Animal (Hady): Most pilgrims depend on their BTA to pay for this obligation. The minimum cost of the official coupon in Saudi Arabia is around SR750 (approximately $200), excluding those who risk cheaper roadside options that are prone to fraud. Sponsored pilgrims fall in this category.

“Transportation: Pilgrims staying in accommodations far from the Grand Mosques often spend at least SR30 per day on transportation. Over 15 days, this amounts to SR450 (about $100).

“Feeding: Although meals are provided, about 70–80% of pilgrims still spend a minimum of SR20 daily on additional food, totaling roughly SR600 (around $150). Those closer to Haram need to buy little gifts for their family.

“By conservative estimates, these basic expenses alone consume over $450 of the current $500 BTA, leaving pilgrims with barely $50 for emergencies or personal needs. Many exhaust their allowance within the first week of arrival, leading to financial stress that can affect their concentration and comfort while performing Hajj rites.

“Raising the BTA to $800 may be challenging, but it is a compassionate and practical step that serves the best interests of Nigerian pilgrims”.

The Eagleonline reports that following President Tinubu’s directive on Tuesday, NAHCON is expected to have presented a new Hajj fare, which will be made public any moment from now.

NAHCON had before the order fixed over N8 million as Hajj fare for the intending pilgrims.