2026 FIFA World Cup: Fans express confidence Super Eagles will qualify

Football fans in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said they are confident that the Super Eagles would qualify for the 2026 FIFA world cup from the African zone.

The fans who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria Friday in Abuja, saying that the team has the quality to qualify for the mundial.

Recall that the Eagles are drawn in Group C alongside South Africa, Zimbabwe, Benin Republic, Rwanda and Lesotho.

A fan, Fidelis Onimisi, said that there was a need to reposition the team and ensure that the best legs are selected.

“The Eagles have quality players; I think it is possible for them to be the first team to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in their group.”

“We need to attract the best talents available globally, they must show commitment during the tournament ,” he said.

Rakiyatu Mohammed, said that adequate preparations was critical for the country’s flag to be hoisted in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“ For me, what is most important is to get the ticket, it does not matter how, even if we don’t play beautiful football, what is important is getting the ticket to the World Cup.

On his part, Dokoyari Abdulramah, called for the straitening of the attack by putting more prolific strikers upfront to do attacking.

He added that if they play for the first 10 minutes and the formation does not work, they should be able to quickly switch immediately.

On her part, Fafoluyi Oyeyemi urged Nigerians to support the Eagles in their quest to fly the country`s flag at the world cup.

Chibuzor Okoro, another fan, said that their continued support and involvement would be vital as the Super Eagles strive to foster stronger connections ahead of the tournament.

“We want to believe that Eagles have an incredible source of motivation and inspiration, we want them to appreciate the fans and supporters,” he said.

Bllack Stars of Ghana denied the Super Eagles the opportunity of playing at the last edition of the competition in Qatar.