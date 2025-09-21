2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup: Falconets soar over She-Amavubi in Kigali

Nigeria’s U-20 girls, Falconets, pipped hosts, She-Amavubi of Rwanda, 1-0 in a 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup second round, first leg qualifying match in Kigali on Sunday.

Both teams fought hard on the pitch of the Kigali-Pele Stadium in the Nyamirambo district of the city, but there was no breakthrough for either side in a gritty first 45 minutes.

Alaba Olabiyi scored from a goalmouth scramble off a corner kick in the 70th minute to give Nigeria victory, and put smiles on the face of Head Coach Moses Aduku in his first outing with the team.

Both teams will clash in the return leg of the World Cup fixture at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Saturday.

Also Read:

The Falconets’ delegation will return to Nigeria on Monday morning.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']