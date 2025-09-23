2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup: Falconets begin training for Rwanda

Two-time World Cup silver medallists, Falconets of Nigeria, have commenced training in the Oyo State capital, Ibadan, ahead of Saturday’s 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup second round, second leg showdown against the She-Amavubi of Rwanda.

The delegation of players and officials was received on Monday in Ibadan by the Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon. Wasilat Adegoke.

The commissioner assured the team of the Oyo State Government’s unwavering support and encouragement, while offering prayers for its success in the crucial match.

Captain Joy Igbokwe thanked the State Government on behalf of the team, pledging the Falconets’ readiness to put up a strong performance and make the country proud on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football has appointed Gambian official Ngum Fatou as referee for Saturday’s match, with her compatriots: Jainaba Manneh, Abbie Ceesay, and Isatou Touray as assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2 and fourth official respectively.

Jodie Marian Reid Seton from Liberia will serve as commissioner, while Egyptian Hayam Mohammed Baraka will be in the role of referee assessor.

