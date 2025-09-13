2026: Ekiti needs a rescuer, says Ojo as he submits APC’s form

An aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State, Engr. Kayode Ojo, has submitted his nomination form, saying during the event that the state needs a rescuer.

The Eagle Online is reporting that Engineer Ojo submitted the form at the national secretariat of the APC in Abuja on Thursday.

The Chancellor/Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, who spoke with newsmen, promised full local government autonomy, unprecedented infrastructure renewal, economic revival, and a new deal for teachers, civil servants, artisans, and students.

He said: “Our agenda is bold, clear, and achievable.

“We will never hand over Ekiti’s destiny to those who do not share our progressive values.

“We will unite our party, heal old wounds, and transform our state into a model of good governance.”

Ojo said he is certain of victory in the October 27 APC primary and next year’s governorship election,

He, however, demanded a level playing field.

He said: “The people of Ekiti must be free to choose.

“We will not accept intimidation, harassment, or imposition.

“Only a popular candidate can win and I am that candidate.”

Ojo also vowed to secure Ekiti State for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

He said: “This election is not just about who governs Ekiti, it is about who can mobilise the people for Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I will stand with Tinubu, and together, we will elevate Nigeria.”

Ojo also dismissed comments allegedly made by the APC National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, that picking forms was a waste of money.

He said: “The people of Ekiti are crying for change.

“Submitting my forms today is my response to their cry.

“We are ready.

“We are resolute.

“We are unstoppable.”

