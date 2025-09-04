2026: Ekiti LG workers donate N10m towards Oyebanji’s re-election bid

Workers in Ekiti State Local Government Councils under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) have reinforced their support for the re-election bid of Governor Biodun Oyebanji with a donation of N10 million to his campaign.

The cheque for the amount was presented to Governor Oyebanji during a meeting with the Permanent Secretaries, Heads of Local Government Administration (HLAs) and Directors across the 16 Local Government Councils and 22 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) at the Governor’s Office, Ado-Ekiti.

NULGE President, Oluseyi Olatunde, who presented the cheque to the governor on behalf of the workers, said the financial contribution was a demonstration of the local government workers’ unshaken confidence in Oyebanji’s leadership.

The president of NULGE in the state added that the gesture reflects their collective resolve to ensure Governor Oyebanji serves a second term in office.

Describing the Oyebanji-led administration as “a golden era” for workers in the state, Olatunde said the governor has changed the fortunes of local government employees in the state and restored dignity and confidence in the service.

He said that the local government workers’ support for the governor’s re-election is not just about continuity of good governance, but also about safeguarding the progress and stability that the administration has brought to the local government in the state.

Stressing that the governor is the answer to Ekiti people’s prayers, the NULGE president vowed that Ekiti workers will not allow anybody to truncate the pace of development currently being enjoyed in the state.

This, he said, informed their decision to mobilise support as well as resources for the re-election of the governor.

Olatunde highlighted various achievements of the governor in the local government, including payment of five months salary arrears, regular payment of deductions, payment of leave bonus arrears, payment of N70,000 minimum wage, construction of ultra-modern office complex, payment of seven months arrears of gratuity, and appointment of Local Government Officers as Permanent Secretaries, among others.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, Chief Alaba Abejide, who commended Oyebanji for repositioning the local government system in the State, said the governor’s leadership style has strengthened efficiency and restored confidence in the local government administration.

Abejide assured the governor that the local government workers are grateful for his impactful administration and would demonstrate their gratitude with their votes, adding that the workers are determined to mobilise support across the state to guarantee victory for Oyebanji.

The LGSC boss charged the local government workers to mobilise and encourage the people in their various local council areas to update their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC), which, according to him, is the ticket to translate their support for the governor into reality.

Oyebanji, in his response, thanked the council workers for their trust and support for his government since inception.

He also expressed his appreciation for the gestures, assuring them that his government’s policies will continue to prioritise their welfare, enhance service delivery, and accelerate development across the State.

While expressing optimism about the forthcoming primary and gubernatorial elections, Oyebanji said the overwhelming support he continues to receive from the council workers and citizens across various strata gives him confidence of victory.

Speaking further, the governor said his administration remains open to constructive criticism.

He frowned at individuals fabricating contents on social media to discredit his performance and that of President Bola Tinubu in the state.

He said the President has been very supportive of his administration and the State.

The Governor used the opportunity to urge the council workers to mobilise and encourage people in the local council to update and collect their Permanent Voter cards.

Also at the meeting were the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Habibat Adubiaro; Chief of Staff, Niyi Adebayo; Special Adviser Information, Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun and Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, among others.

