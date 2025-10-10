2026 Budget: Sokoto kicks off zonal town halls

The Sokoto State Government has commenced zonal town hall meetings across the three senatorial districts ahead of the 2026 fiscal year budget.

The meeting aimed at ensuring transparency and public participation in the budgeting process.

Held in Tambuwal, Tangaza, and Gwadabawa Local Government Areas, the sessions brought together traditional rulers, lawmakers, youth and women groups, civil society organisations, and people living with disabilities to identify community priorities for inclusion in next year’s budget.

Declaring the sessions open on Thursday, the State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Abubakar Zayyana, said the initiative reflects Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s commitment to open, inclusive and people-driven governance.

“This government wants to hear directly from the people before putting pen to paper.

“Our goal is to design a people-oriented budget that addresses real needs, not assumptions. With limited resources, we must focus on what truly matters to our communities,” Zayyana said.

He noted that many of the submissions received align with the government agenda, which emphasises education, healthcare, infrastructure, and poverty reduction.

The Commissioner for Finance, Muhammad Shagari, described the meetings as “an unprecedented step toward fairness and accountability,” saying the process would ensure that every part of the state feels the impact of government spending.

“This is budgeting by the people and for the people. It’s about justice in resource allocation and ensuring no community is left behind,” Shagari said

The House Leader, Alhaji Bello Idris, representing Gwadabawa South, lauded the exercise as a “clear demonstration of government’s sincerity.”

“This consultation shows a government that listens and acts. It’s a new chapter for participatory democracy in Sokoto,” he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Alhaji Abba Shehu Tambuwal, commended the Governor for giving local governments and citizens a direct voice in the budget process.

“This is governance at its best — where people are not just spectators but active contributors,” he said.

Representing the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, district heads from Shuni, Gagi, and Gwadabawa commended Governor Aliyu’s inclusive leadership and pledged continued support from the traditional institution.

Civil society organisations under the Budget Advocacy Coalition also threw their weight behind the initiative.

The group’s Executive Director, Rabi’u Auwal, said the approach “fosters ownership, strengthens accountability, and builds trust between citizens and government.”

“We will continue to collaborate with the Sokoto State Government and all stakeholders to promote fiscal responsibility and transparency,” he assured.

The meetings drew wide attendance from political leaders, traditional institutions, community representatives, youth and women groups, and persons with disabilities — reflecting a strong consensus for participatory budgeting in Sokoto State.